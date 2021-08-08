Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says group could escalate its response to Israel
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Aug 2021 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 06:20 PM BdST
The leader of Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday that his group had chosen to respond to Israeli air strikes on open land, but could escalate its actions in the future.
No strikes were reported on Saturday, and no casualties have been reported thus far.
On Friday, Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon. read more Both sides targeted open land, indicating that they did not wish to escalate the salvos further.
In a speech commemorating the end of the 2006 war with Israel, Nasrallah said this week's Israeli air strikes were a "dangerous development" that had not been seen in the last 15 years.
He said the group wanted to show any Israeli air strike would be responded to in "the appropriate and proportional way".
"We chose yesterday open land in the Shebaa Farms area to send a message, and to take a step, and we can later escalate by another step," Nasrallah said.
Nasrallah said that Hezbollah's options included a response on any open land in "northern occupied Palestine," Galilee, or the Golan Heights.
The exchanges began on Wednesday with a rocket strike on Israel from Lebanon for which no group claimed responsibility. That attack, on which Hezbollah has not commented, drew retaliatory Israeli artillery and air strikes.
Regional tensions are running high following an alleged Iranian attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Gulf last week in which two crew members were killed. Tehran denies involvement.
- Alibaba rocked by sexual assault allegation
- Greek fires force thousands more to evacuate
- Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games
- NK developing nuclear, missile programmes in 2021: UN
- Afghan Air Force pilot killed in Kabul bombing
- Rescue ship carrying Bangladeshi migrants docks in Sicily port
- Residents flee as fires reach Athens suburbs
- Johnson won't isolate after staff contracts COVID
- Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says group could escalate its response to Israel
- Saudi Arabia opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad : SPA
- Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul
- China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before
- After serving US in war, Afghan translator starts new life in California
- Rocked by sexual assault allegation, Alibaba launches investigation, suspends several staff
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel
- Bangladesh reports 8,136 COVID cases, 261 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh opens expanded mass COVID vaccination drive with enthusiasm and disorder
- Najma Chowdhury, an Ekushey Padak-winning professor, dies of COVID at 79
- 2.8m get COVID vaccine doses on first day of mass inoculation
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib: A fearless companion amid crisis and revolution
- In lockdown, it’s business as usual. Almost
- 22.5m citizens register online for COVID vaccine in Bangladesh