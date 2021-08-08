China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before

The latest clusters were mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials said.

Among the new confirmed infections, 81 were locally transmitted, up from 75 a day earlier, while 15 cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 30 from 32 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

China has reported a total of 93,701 infections since the outbreak began.