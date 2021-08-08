China reports 96 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 the day before
Reuters
Published: 08 Aug 2021 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 08 Aug 2021 05:53 PM BdST
China reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 7, down from 107 cases a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Sunday.
The latest clusters were mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials said.
Among the new confirmed infections, 81 were locally transmitted, up from 75 a day earlier, while 15 cases were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.
The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 30 from 32 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.
China has reported a total of 93,701 infections since the outbreak began.
