Two Myanmar citizens arrested in plot to kill UN ambassador

Published: 07 Aug 2021 01:43 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2021 01:43 AM BdST

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested for plotting to kill or injure that country's ambassador to the United Nations, the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan said on Friday.

The pair was arrested on charges of conspiracy "to assault and make a violent attack" on Myanmar's UN envoy, the office said in a statement.

