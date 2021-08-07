Jailed former South African President Zuma taken to hospital
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Aug 2021 02:08 AM BdST Updated: 07 Aug 2021 02:08 AM BdST
South Africa's jailed former president, Jacob Zuma, was taken to hospital for medical observation on Friday, prison authorities said, days before he was due to appear in court for a corruption trial.
Officials did not go into details on the condition of the 79-year-old, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal province.
Zuma's foundation said he was in hospital for a routine annual check-up. "No need to be alarmed, ... yet," it said in a tweet on Friday morning.
Mzwanele Manyi, the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, told Reuters later in the afternoon the doctors were still seeing the former president and would advise him on whether he was fit to attend court on Tuesday.
The Department of Correctional Services said a routine observation at the prison had prompted authorities to take Zuma to an outside hospital for further examination. It did not name the hospital.
"Everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity, including ... medical treatment," the department's statement said.
CORRUPTION TRIAL
Zuma last month asked the Constitutional Court to annul his jail sentence, partly on the grounds that he was suffering from an unspecified medical condition. read more
He was jailed for defying a Constitutional Court order to give evidence at an inquiry investigating high-level corruption during his nine years in office until 2018.
When Zuma handed himself in on July 7, protests by his supporters escalated into riots involving looting and arson that President Cyril Ramaphosa described as an "insurrection".
Zuma, who was briefly permitted to leave jail on July 22 to attend the funeral of his younger brother, is due to appear in public again on Tuesday for an arms deal corruption trial.
In that case, he is accused of receiving kickbacks over a $2 billion arms deal from the 1990s. He pleaded not guilty in May to charges including corruption, fraud and money laundering. read more
Zuma has said he is the victim of a politically motivated witch-hunt. Efforts to prosecute him are seen as a test of South Africa's ability to hold powerful politicians to account.
- Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital
- UN says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier, more destructive phase'
- Taliban capture first Afghan provincial capital
- Japan COVID cases hit 1m
- Pandemic deepens global hunger
- 6 die in Alaska plane crash
- Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel
- Are vaccine passes getting people inoculated?
- UN says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier, more destructive phase'
- Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan gov't spokesman
- Taliban capture first Afghan provincial capital, in Nimroz: police
- Myanmar military offers amnesty to some protesters in hiding
- Japan COVID cases hit 1 million as infections spread beyond Tokyo
- Taliban kills Afghan government's top media officer
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Google to pay Tk 22.9m VAT in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 3.2m in six days as COVID vaccine drive expands
- Bangladesh posts 12,606 new COVID cases, another 248 die
- Detective police take over probe into drugs charges against actress Pori Moni