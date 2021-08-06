Biden pledges 'no strings' Pacific pandemic support
Jonathan Barrett, Reuters
Published: 06 Aug 2021 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2021 10:23 AM BdST
President Joe Biden told a forum of Pacific island leaders in a recorded message on Friday that their countries would benefit from US donated COVID-19 vaccines distributed without political strings.
China has in recent years become a more assertive competitor for influence in the Pacific, prompting the United States and its allies to warn island nations against becoming indebted to Beijing. China has consistently said it engages with Pacific nations with mutual respect and on an equal footing.
Biden told the Pacific Islands Forum that the US would donate "half a billion" doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme starting this month, some of which will flow to the Pacific.
"We are not attaching any strings or conditions to these doses - this is about saving lives," Biden told the online forum, consisted of leaders from several nations including Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Australia and New Zealand.
Although some Pacific island nations have been able to use their natural borders to keep the coronavirus at bay, others, including Fiji and Papua New Guinea, are battling significant outbreaks.
Biden told the forum in a recorded message that the US was committed to dramatically reducing emissions by 2030, an issue pertinent to low-lying island nations, while also helping vulnerable communities build resilience.
He said the US would remain engaged in the region.
"A free and open Indo-Pacific is vital to each of our nations' security and prosperity and to all our shared futures," Biden said.
The Pacific Islands Forum is traditionally the Pacific's most influential regional body, although nearly one-third of its 18 members said this year they were leaving the group over a leadership dispute.
- US flies migrant families into Mexico
- Biden pledges Pacific pandemic support
- Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in US
- Israeli aircraft strike rocket launch sites in Lebanon
- A migrant recalls his perilous Channel crossing
- Indonesia finds COVID deaths three times higher for unvaccinated
- Local prosecutors look into alleged sexual harassment by Cuomo
- Greece battles wildfires for third day
- Taliban target provincial Afghan cities in response to US strikes, commanders say
- Hardline cleric Raisi sworn in as Iran president amid tensions with West
- Biden offers 'safe haven' to Hong Kong residents in US after China crackdown
- India sends 30 ambulances to Bangladesh as gift promised by Modi
- ‘You just think about eating’: Why Tunisians backed a presidential power grab
- 'I'm going to die': a migrant recalls his perilous Channel crossing
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Mahtab Ahmed steps down as Robi MD after 5 years
- Actress Pori Moni boozed, hosted drinking parties at home regularly, claims RAB
- Shakib surges up in ICC bowlers, batsmen rankings after T20 win against Australia
- Actress Pori Moni faces police questioning in custody over drugs charges
- Bangladeshi man murdered in Saudi Arabia
- RAB bringing charges against actress Pori Moni after detaining her at home
- Bangladesh logs record 264 COVID deaths in a day as Delta variant spreads
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Aug 10, factories and domestic flights exempted
- Banks, bourses closed on Sunday, hours extended again