Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead
>> Jiri Skacel, Reuters
Published: 04 Aug 2021 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 06:04 PM BdST
A Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a local commuter service in the Czech Republic on Wednesday and three people were killed including both train drivers, authorities said.
Eight passengers were seriously injured and several were taken by helicopter to hospital from the crash site near the western Czech village of Milavce, according to the regional rescue service.
Ten German passengers with lighter injuries were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Germany, a Czech medical service coordinator said. About 50 passengers in all suffered minor injuries not requiring immediate treatment.
A police spokeswoman said the three dead were the drivers of the two trains and a passenger, all of them Czech.
"The Ex 351 went through a signal indicating Stop...and collided with a passenger train," Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on Twitter, referring to the express train.
The trains collided shortly after 8 am (0600 GMT) near Milavce, 140 km (85 miles) southwest of the capital Prague.
The fast train struck a local train travelling from Plzen to Domazlice, said a spokesman for Ceske Drahy (Czech Railways) which operates both trains.
- Taliban battle government forces in south, west
- Taliban claim responsibility for Kabul car bomb attack
- Amazon faces wider fight over labour practices
- Fighting displaces 200,000 in Ethiopia: UN
- 50-60% reduced risk for fully vaccinated: Study
- Biden says Cuomo ‘should resign’
- US, Indonesia commit to South China Sea defence
- Afghanistan civil war one of many US concerns
- Munich-Prague train collides with Czech commuter service, three dead
- Indonesia passes grim milestone of over 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
- Beirut marks one year since port blast with anger and mourning
- Kidnappers in Nigeria demand ransom to release 80 schoolchildren
- ASEAN appoints Brunei diplomat as envoy to Myanmar
- China reports most new COVID-19 cases since January amid Delta surge
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- At least 17 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj
- RAB raids actress Pori Moni's home in Banani
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by 5 days to Aug 10
- Nasum four-for helps Bangladesh secure first-ever T20 win over Australia in low-scoring opener
- Travelling without COVID vaccine to become punishable offence: minister
- Bangladesh plans to treat some COVID patients at hotel as hospitals run out of beds
- Never said unvaccinated travel would be ‘punishable offence’: health ministry
- Helena Jahangir remanded for 14 days in four cases
- Japan expects to send another 1.4m COVID vaccine jabs to Bangladesh in August