50-60 pc reduced risk of COVID for the fully vaccinated: English study
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Aug 2021 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 11:18 AM BdST
Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60 percent reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English COVID-19 prevalence study found on Wednesday.
Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely to test positive for COVID-19, adjusting for other factors such as age, whether or not the people tested had COVID-19 symptoms.
Focusing on those who had COVID-19 symptoms, effectiveness rose to around 59 percent, according to the study, which covered a period when the Delta variant completely displaced the previously dominant Alpha variant.
The estimates, which did not break down effectiveness by vaccine, are lower than those reported by Public Health England for Pfizer and AstraZeneca's shots.
The researchers said this was not surprising or worrying, given that PHE estimates were based on those who have symptoms and get tested, while the Imperial study is designed to pick up more people.
"We're looking at effectiveness against infection amongst a random sample of the general population, which includes asymptomatic individuals," Imperial epidemiologist Paul Elliot, who leads the study, told reporters, adding that even those who had symptoms in the study might not have got a test otherwise.
"So again, it's a different bunch of people."
The study found that the link between infections and hospitalisations, which had previously weakened, had started to reconverge, a move which coincides with the spread of Delta among younger people who may not be fully vaccinated.
PHE has said that Delta carries a higher risk of hospitalisation, though vaccines offer good protection against severe disease.
The researchers said that overall, prevalence in unvaccinated people was 1.21 percent, three times higher than the 0.40 percent prevalence in fully vaccinated people, and that the viral load among people with COVID was also lower in vaccinated people.
YOUNG PEOPLE
The researchers were presenting the latest findings of Imperial's REACT-1 prevalence survey, which showed there was a fourfold increase in infections in a month to reach 1 in 160 people in England.
The latest survey, conducted between June 24 and July 12, covers the time ahead of a peak in daily reported infections on July 17, and found that the rise was fuelled by spread in younger people.
Imperial professor Steven Riley said that 5- to 24-year-olds accounted for 50 percent of all infections, even though they are only 25 percent of the population.
Schools have now shut for summer holidays, and cases have fallen from that peak despite legal coronavirus restrictions ending on July 19.
"We've shown that prior to the recent dip, young people were driving the infections," Riley told reporters.
"These data support the idea that there is uncertainty about what might happen in September when schools return and we have increased indoor mixing, because of the patterns of infection that we saw driving the growth."
- Biden says Cuomo ‘should resign’
- US, Indonesia commit to South China Sea defence
- Afghanistan civil war one of many US concerns
- Iran denies backing tanker seize
- Car bomb hits near Kabul 'Green Zone'
- Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Ukraine
- Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs
- Iran will seek end to 'tyrannical' US sanctions : new president
- Australia records one of its youngest COVID-19 deaths as Sydney outbreak grows
- 50-60 pc reduced risk of COVID for the fully vaccinated: English study
- Biden says Cuomo ‘should resign,’ as sexual harassment findings emerge
- US, Indonesia commit to South China Sea defence in 'strategic dialogue'
- Taliban seek 'lion's share of power' in deadlocked peace talks: US envoy
- Saudi Arabia says sees an emboldened Iran around Middle East
Most Read
- Air travellers from Bangladesh, India can transit through UAE
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by 5 days to Aug 10
- Travelling without COVID vaccine to become punishable offence: minister
- Nasum four-for helps Bangladesh secure first-ever T20 win over Australia in low-scoring opener
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil
- Bangladesh approves clinical trials of India’s Covaxin
- Bangladesh reports 235 virus deaths, 15,776 cases in a day
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust