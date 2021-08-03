UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2021 06:19 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 06:19 PM BdST
The United Arab Emirates will lift a ban on transit passenger traffic from India, Pakistan, Nigeria and other countries from Aug 5, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said on Tuesday.
The UAE, a major international travel hub, has banned passengers from many South Asian and African countries for several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NCEMA said on Twitter that passengers travelling from countries where flights had been suspended would be able to transit through its airports from Thursday as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours prior to departure.
Final destination approval would also have to be provided, the authority said, adding that UAE departure airports would arrange separate lounges for transiting passengers.
The transit ban had also included Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Uganda.
NCEMA said that a ban on entry to the UAE for passengers from these countries would also be lifted for those with valid residencies and who are certified by Emirati authorities as fully vaccinated.
However, they would need to apply for online entry permits prior to travelling and would need to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.
Those working in the medical, educational or government sectors in the Gulf Arab state as well as those studying or completing medical treatment in the UAE would be exempt from the vaccination requirement as would humanitarian cases.
- Top Japan medic urges state of emergency
- US asks 24 Russian diplomats to leave
- Wuhan to test all 12m residents after Delta variant found
- Some officials saw risk of Beirut blast: HRW
- Iran will take steps to lift US sanctions: Raisi
- Haitians investigating president’s death go into hiding
- Myanmar poll plan shows need for ASEAN to step up: US
- Exiled Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine
- UAE lifts ban on transit flights from India, Pakistan, other countries
- Pakistan reaches 1m shots a day after warning unvaccinated face penalties
- Tencent vows fresh gaming curbs after 'spiritual opium' media slap knocks shares
- Russia says US asked 24 of its diplomats to leave by Sept 3
- Top Japan medic urges nationwide state of emergency amid COVID surge
- HRW concludes some officials saw risk of Beirut blast, failed to act
Most Read
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by 5 days to Aug 10
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil
- Bangladesh approves clinical trials of India’s Covaxin