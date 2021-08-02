Rescuers pull 394 migrants from dangerously overcrowded boat off Tunisia
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2021 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 12:52 AM BdST
Two humanitarian rescue ships pulled 394 migrants, including Bangladeshis, from a dangerously overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean overnight on Sunday in an operation lasting about six hours, a Reuters witness said.
The German and French NGO ships Sea-Watch 3 and Ocean Viking rescued the migrants in Tunisian waters 68 km (42 miles) from the North African coast, near oil facilities and other ships.
Sea-Watch 3, which assumed command of the operation, took 141 of the survivors while Ocean Viking took the rest. The yacht Nadir, from the German NGO ResQ Ship, later gave support.
It was not clear if there were any deaths or injuries among the migrants who were in the wooden boat, which was crammed with migrants on deck and inside the hull.
The craft was taking in water and its engine was not working, the Reuters witness said.
Migrant boat departures from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and other parts of Europe have increased in recent months as weather conditions have improved.
According to the UN-affiliated International Organization for Migration, more than 1,100 people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East have perished this year in the Mediterranean.
Many of the migrants in this latest rescue were seen jumping off the boat and trying to swim to Sea-Watch 3, the Reuters witness said.
The migrants were mainly men also from Morocco, Egypt and Syria.
[bdnews24.com has tweaked the Reuters story to highlight Bangladeshi migrants]
- Myanmar army ruler takes prime minister role
- US Navy assisting tanker attacked off Oman
- New Zealand's PM Ardern apologises for 1970s immigration raids
- Thai hospital uses containers to store bodies
- Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes
- Israel blames Iran for tanker attack
- COVID vaccine protection likely to wane over time
- Depiction of Macron as Hitler tests France's tolerance
- Death toll in Turkey wildfires rises to eight, coastal resorts affected
- Iran denies involvement in attack on Israeli-managed tanker off Oman
- Myanmar army ruler takes prime minister role, again pledges elections
- US COVID-19 eviction ban expires, leaving renters at risk
- Even the pope has prayed to Venezuela’s beloved ‘Doctor of the Poor’
- New Zealand's PM Ardern apologises for 1970s immigration raids on Pacific community
Most Read
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Bangladesh botches lockdown again, forces workers to cities amid deadly COVID wave
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in
- Body of Reuters photographer was mutilated in Taliban custody, officials say
- Bangladesh logs 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases in a day
- Turkish wildfire leaves charred home and ashes, as blazes continue
- As dengue menaces COVID-hit Bangladesh, children at greater risk
- Non-factory workers return to Dhaka as govt eases restrictions
- DGHS wants coronavirus lockdown extended across Bangladesh