Malaysia reports record 219 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

Published: 02 Aug 2021 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 09:44 PM BdST

Malaysia's health ministry reported 219 coronavirus deaths on Monday, a daily record, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,403 deaths.

The ministry also reported 15,764 new COVID-19 infections, bringing Malaysia's cumulative case total to 1,146,186 cases.

