Malaysia reports record 219 COVID-19 deaths on Monday
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2021 09:44 PM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 09:44 PM BdST
Malaysia's health ministry reported 219 coronavirus deaths on Monday, a daily record, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,403 deaths.
The ministry also reported 15,764 new COVID-19 infections, bringing Malaysia's cumulative case total to 1,146,186 cases.
More stories
- Death toll from floods in China's Henan rises to 302
- Afghan president blames worsening security situation on sudden US pullout
- COVID leaked from Chinese lab: US Republican report
- Indonesia urges Myanmar to approve appointment of ASEAN envoy
- Fifteen soldiers killed in Niger ambush
- Army patrols Sydney streets
- N Korea warns against US-S Korea military drills
- Bangladeshi migrants among 394 pulled from boat off Tunisia
Recent Stories
- Death toll from floods in China's Henan province rises to 302
- Afghan president blames worsening security situation on sudden US pullout
- Indonesia urges Myanmar to approve appointment of ASEAN envoy
- Fifteen soldiers killed in Niger ambush, ministry says
- Riots shatter veneer of coexistence in Israel’s mixed towns
- Malaysian opposition march on parliament, demand PM’s resignation
Opinion
Most Read
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
- July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic
- Vaccinated COVID patients face lower risks of respiratory distress, hospitalisation and death: IEDCR
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- Army patrols Sydney streets as Brisbane extends COVID-19 lockdown
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Where a vast global vaccination programme went wrong
- BIWTA extends river transport hours as workers return to Dhaka