China's new ambassador arrives in US with words of optimism
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2021 08:04 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 08:04 AM BdST
China's new ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, on Wednesday wished the United States victory against COVID-19 and said great potential awaited bilateral relations, striking an optimistic tone as he arrived at his new post amid deeply strained ties.
Qin's arrival comes days after high-level talks in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and senior Chinese diplomats ended with both sides signalling that the other must make concessions for ties to improve.
Qin, 55, a vice foreign minister whose recent past portfolios have included European affairs and protocol, is replacing China's longest serving ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, 68, who last month announced his departure after eight years in Washington.
"I firmly believe that the door of China-US relations, which is already open, cannot and should not be closed," Qin told reporters at his residence in the US capital after arriving from the airport.
"The China-US relationship has come to a new critical juncture, facing not only many difficulties and challenges, but also great opportunities and potential," Qin said.
He said relations kept moving forward "despite twists and turns," and added that the US economy was improving under President Joe Biden's leadership.
"I wish the country an early victory against the pandemic," he added.
Qin, who did two stints as a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman between 2006 and 2014, has earned a reputation for often pointed public defenses of his country's positions. read more
Relations between Beijing and Washington deteriorated sharply under former President Donald Trump, and Biden has maintained pressure on China, stepping up sanctions on Chinese officials and vowing that the country won't replace the United States as the world's global leader on his watch.
China's Foreign Ministry has recently signaled there could be preconditions for the United States on which any kind of cooperation would be contingent, a stance some analysts say leaves dim prospects for improved ties.
The post of the US ambassador to China has been vacant since October, when Republican Terry Branstad stepped down to help with Trump's reelection campaign.
With many US ambassador posts to allied countries still unfilled, Biden has yet to nominate a replacement for China, though former ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns is considered a favourite candidate in foreign policy circles.
- Taliban attacks on civilians deeply troubling: Blinken
- Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role: China
- 18 die as truck crashes into bus in India
- Myanmar seeks international cooperation over COVID
- Blinken meets Dalai Lama representative
- North, South Korea in talks over improving relations
- US concern over China nukes buildup
- At least 4 die in Kashmir floods
- Taliban attacks on civilians deeply troubling, says Blinken
- Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role: China
- Myanmar junta seeks international cooperation over COVID-19 crisis
- Risking China's anger, Blinken meets representative of Dalai Lama in India
- North, South Korea in talks over summit, reopening liaison office
- Against the odds, tiny Bhutan rolls out a second round of mass vaccinations
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly
- Dhaka police arrest yaba trafficker headed to Saudi Arabia
- Robi’s net profits decline in Q2, CEO decries market ‘distortions’
- When companies profit from rape videos
- Will the delta variant wreck the recovery?
- CMCH files general diary suspecting Surokkha COVID vaccine registration platform is hacked