China says US is the 'inventor of coercive diplomacy'
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jul 2021 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 26 Jul 2021 11:25 AM BdST
The United States is the "inventor of coercive diplomacy", China's vice foreign minister Xie Feng told US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.
The two are meeting in Tianjin.
The counter measures China take against Washington are "legitimate and reasonable", Xie said.
