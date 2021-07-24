US strikes Taliban targets in a show of force in Afghanistan

At least one of the strikes was against Taliban positions in the key southern city of Kandahar, slowing an advance that threatened to take over the city. Others were in the neighbouring province of Helmand, according to a strongly worded Taliban statement.

The Taliban’s harsh language — it called the strikes “disobedience” to last year’s withdrawal agreement with the Americans, and it warned of unspecified “consequences” — was an indication that the airstrikes had an impact on the insurgent group.

The scale and pace of the Taliban advance has provoked alarm among top US military and civilian officials in recent days. The Taliban now threaten most of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals and even Kabul, the national capital. The group has overrun more than half of the country’s 400-odd districts, in many cases seizing them without a fight, since it began its offensive in earnest in May.

This week’s airstrikes, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, appear to be an indication of that US concern and of lingering US involvement in the country despite a nearly completed pullout of US forces after almost 20 years of war. The United States and other major powers are pushing for a peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but the Taliban believe they are winning the war, leaving little incentive to negotiate.

“We do have deep concerns about the actions the Taliban is taking, indicating that it may be trying to take the country by force,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday on MSNBC. “But were that to happen, Afghanistan would be a pariah state.”

On Wednesday, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, warned of the possibility of a “complete Taliban takeover,” saying the insurgents now had the “strategic momentum” in the fight against Afghan government forces.

The view from a police and army outpost in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province, March 7, 2021. US military aircraft struck a number of Taliban positions in July, one of the first significant American reactions to the insurgents as US troops withdraw. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Pentagon officials confirmed the recent US strikes but were tight-lipped about specifics. They have been similarly ambiguous for weeks about the scale and scope of continued US military involvement in Afghanistan’s war, though they indicated earlier this month that it could continue at least until the withdrawal was completed at the end of August.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said this week that US forces had equipped a base in Qatar “to be able to conduct over-the-horizon strikes” in Afghanistan.

As the US pullout accelerated and Bagram Airfield was handed over to the Afghans, US officials suggested that US air power would be employed against the Taliban in limited circumstances, at least through Aug. 31.

But they did not specify what those circumstances would be. This week’s strikes are a sign that the near-collapse of Afghan forces in the last month has caught the attention of official Washington.

The United States no longer has aircraft stationed in Afghanistan. The planes deployed this week would have been based in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere in the Middle East.

“In the last several days, we have acted through airstrikes to support the ANDSF but, I won’t get into tactical details of those strikes,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said at a briefing Thursday, referring to the Afghan forces by their acronym.

He noted Austin’s statement about the ability to conduct such strikes, adding, “Gen. McKenzie has those authorities,” referring to the head of the Pentagon’s Central Command, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie.

A senior Afghan official in Kandahar, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the US strikes had “boosted the morale of our security forces.” He added that “we are hoping these airstrikes will help to push the Taliban away from the city of Kandahar.”

A B-52 long-range bomber was spotted over Kabul in recent days, for the first time in some years. The plane’s massive size and distinctive silhouette were likely intended as a show of force. The bombers have been moved to Qatar to cover the withdrawal of US and international forces.

Several Pentagon officials confirmed that additional bombing raids around Kandahar are likely in coming days. “We’ve been doing it where and when feasible, and we’ll keep doing it where and when feasible,” one official said, speaking anonymously to describe operational planning.

Even as their military advance continues almost unchecked — though government forces claim to have taken back a handful of districts — the Taliban have become increasingly emboldened. They left top Afghan government officials empty-handed after a peace meeting in Doha, Qatar, last weekend, not even agreeing to the traditional cease-fire over the Eid holiday.

On Tuesday rockets were fired at the presidential palace in Kabul as officials were gathered for Eid prayers, though the attack was later claimed by a branch of Islamic State group.

