Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jul 2021 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 04:39 PM BdST
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah.
Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.
A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.
The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.
