Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Published: 24 Jul 2021 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 04:39 PM BdST

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The violence erupted at a protest against Israeli settlements near the city of Ramallah.

Witnesses said a crowd of young Palestinians hurled stones at Israeli forces, who in turn opened fire.

A 17-year Palestinian was shot and later died of his wounds, the Health Ministry said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

