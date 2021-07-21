Home > World

Muslims celebrate Eid around the world, despite the pandemic

Published: 21 Jul 2021 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2021 09:11 PM BdST

Muslims across the world are celebrating one of their holiest festivals – Eid-ul-Azha. But the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened festivities somewhat. Eid prayer services were held on Tuesday and Wednesday, but some mosques were operating at reduced capacity as devotees socially distanced.
  • Social distancing was maintained during the Eid-ul-Azha prayer service on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque near the heart of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

  • Muslims attend Eid-ul-Azha prayers at a playground, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues, in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. REUTERS

  • Muslims leave Sidi Saiyyed mosque after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers, during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. REUTERS

  • Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS

  • Muslims gather for Eid-ul-Azha prayer inside Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS

  • Somali community members attend morning prayer to mark Eid-ul-Azha in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS

  • Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Hamilton Mountain Mosque at the start of Eid in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS

  • Mali's interim president Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of two military coups, attends the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at a mosque in Bamako, Mali on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.REUTERS

  • Samassi Inza, Imam of the Grand Mosque of Adjame, prepares to slaughter a sheep after the prayers marking the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid-ul-Azha in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS

  • Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Antara Foto/Rahmad/via REUTERS

