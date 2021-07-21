Muslims celebrate Eid around the world, despite the pandemic
Published: 21 Jul 2021 09:11 PM BdST
Updated: 21 Jul 2021 09:11 PM BdST
Muslims across the world are celebrating one of their holiest festivals – Eid-ul-Azha. But the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic has dampened festivities somewhat. Eid prayer services were held on Tuesday and Wednesday, but some mosques were operating at reduced capacity as devotees socially distanced.
Social distancing was maintained during the Eid-ul-Azha prayer service on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque near the heart of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Muslims attend Eid-ul-Azha prayers at a playground, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 continues, in Karachi, Pakistan on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. REUTERS
Muslims leave Sidi Saiyyed mosque after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers, during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. REUTERS
Palestinians celebrate on the first day of Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Azha on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS
Muslims gather for Eid-ul-Azha prayer inside Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS
Somali community members attend morning prayer to mark Eid-ul-Azha in Louisville, Kentucky, US, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Hamilton Mountain Mosque at the start of Eid in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS
Mali's interim president Colonel Assimi Goita, leader of two military coups, attends the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at a mosque in Bamako, Mali on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.REUTERS
Samassi Inza, Imam of the Grand Mosque of Adjame, prepares to slaughter a sheep after the prayers marking the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid-ul-Azha in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. REUTERS
Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque amid the coronavirus pandemic in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Antara Foto/Rahmad/via REUTERS