US judge blocks new applications to DACA program for 'dreamer' immigrants
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2021 04:07 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2021 04:07 AM BdST
A US federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
US District Judge Andrew Hanen sided with a group of states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, arguing it was illegally created by former President Barack Obama in 2012.
Hanen found the program violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) when it was created but said that since there were so many people currently enrolled in the program - nearly 650,000 - his ruling would be temporarily stayed for their cases until further court rulings in the case.
"To be clear," the judge said, the order does not require the government to take "any immigration, deportation or criminal action against any DACA recipient." Democratic President Joe Biden, who was vice president when Obama created the program, has said he wants to create a permanent pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, known as "Dreamers."
Biden issued a memorandum on his first day in office directing the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to take "all actions he deems appropriate" to "preserve and fortify" the program, which former President Donald Trump, a Republican, tried to end.
The US Supreme Court last year blocked a bid by Trump to end DACA, saying that his administration had done so in an "arbitrary and capricious" manner.
- World leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight
- Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch defences
- Floodwaters rising in western Europe as deaths cross 110
- Pakistan military rescues 5 telecom workers
- Russian plane carrying 17 people goes missing
- New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic
- Biden, Merkel stress friendship
- S Africa violence death toll hits 117
- Thousands flee as flood waters breach Dutch defences
- World leaders pledge to redouble pandemic fight at special APEC meeting
- Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 110
- Eiffel Tower reopens after eight-month COVID closure
- Russian plane carrying up to 17 passengers goes missing in Siberia
- They risked their lives during COVID. They still don’t earn minimum wage
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Evaly shuts office, hotline goes quiet amid customer complaints
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- NTRCA publishes results to recruit over 50,000 private institution teachers
- A pandemic positive: Dhaka cattle farms do brisk Eid business as online sales pick up
- Shamsul Alam is tapped to become state minister for planning
- India orders 660m vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages
- Bangladesh reports 12,148 new virus cases, deaths rise by 187
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Udichi bombing: JMB militant executed in Gazipur jail