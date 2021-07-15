Six dead, 30 missing in Germany as houses collapse in floods
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2021 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2021 03:02 PM BdST
Flooding in western Germany has left six people dead and many missing, and caused at least six houses to collapse.
Police said on Thursday that four people were dead and 30 missing around the wine-growing hub of Ahrweiler, south of Bonn, after the Ahr river, which flows into the Rhine, burst its banks, bringing down the houses. Around 50 were stranded on roofs, and more houses were at risk of collapse.
"There are many places where fire brigades and rescue workers have been deployed. We don't yet have a very precise picture because rescue measures are continuing," a police spokesperson said.
Two firefighters died in the Sauerland region, northeast of Bonn, on Wednesday, police said. The news agency DPA said one had drowned and a second had collapsed after a rescue operation.
Rail and road transport were disrupted, and shipping on the Rhine, an important trade artery, was suspended.
More heavy rain was due in southwestern Germany, on the upper reaches of the German Rhine, on Thursday and Friday, the German Weather Service said.
- US passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
- 6 die as houses collapse in German floods
- Afghan neighbours wary of new refugee crisis
- US to start evacuate endangered Afghan nationals in July
- Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan
- Indonesia bracing for worsening COVID outbreak
- S Africa plans troop surge to quell unrest
- Iran not ready for nuclear talks
- The US will help evacuate endangered Afghan nationals starting in late July
- Six dead, 30 missing in Germany as houses collapse in floods
- Afghan neighbours wary of new refugee crisis as violence surges
- Haitians protest, pay tribute as country grapples with president's killing
- S African govt plans troop surge to quell unrest
- Indonesia bracing for worsening COVID-19 outbreak
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilots threaten strike over reduced pay
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Messi to sign new five-year deal with Barcelona
- National COVID committee advises 14 additional days of strict lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to hold SSC exams in Nov, HSC in Dec
- Bangladesh to buy Sinopharm vaccine at lower price