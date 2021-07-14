Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 01:59 PM BdST
Any attempt by the Taliban to harm the security of Russia's allies in Central Asia would lead to significant casualties, the RIA news agency cited Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.
A Taliban delegation in Moscow last week sought to reassure Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others.
More stories
- Miami condo deaths hit 95
- UNICEF chief to step down
- UK parliament backs foreign aid cut
- Liberal Deuba becomes Nepal PM
- 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward
- Anger mounts after 92 killed in Iraq COVID hospital fire
- Violence spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over
- Russia's RDIF, India's SII to make Sputnik vaccine
Recent Stories
- Russia warns Taliban against harming security of Central Asian allies
- Taliban claims to control key Afghan border crossing with Pakistan
- Britain's MI5 spy chief says: Beware of Russian and Chinese agents
- Pakistan bus blast kills eight, including six Chinese
- Blinken calls on Southeast Asian nations to take action on Myanmar
- ‘There’s no turning back’: Cuban dissidents feel emboldened despite crackdown
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh banking hours to return to normal ahead of Eid