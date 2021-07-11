Hundreds of Thai medical workers infected despite Sinovac vaccinations
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jul 2021 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jul 2021 07:37 PM BdST
Thailand's health ministry said on Sunday more than 600 medical workers who received two doses of China's Sinovac vaccine (SVA.O) have been infected with COVID-19, as authorities weigh giving booster doses to raise immunity.
Of the 677,348 medical personnel who received two doses of Sinovac, 618 became infected, health ministry data from April to July showed. A nurse has died and another medical worker is in critical condition.
An expert panel has recommended a third dose to trigger immunity for medical workers who are at risk, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithawon, told a news briefing on Sunday.
"This will be a different vaccine, either viral vector AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine, which Thailand will be receiving in the near term," he said, adding that the recommendation will be considered on Monday.
The announcement comes as the Southeast Asian country reported a record high of 9,418 community infections on Sunday. On Saturday authorities reported a record of 91 new daily coronavirus fatalities.
Thailand has reported a total of 336,371 confirmed infections and 2,711 fatalities since the pandemic began last year.
The majority of Thailand's medical and frontline workers were given Sinovac's shots after February with the viral vector vaccine from AstraZeneca (AZN.L) arriving in June.
Thailand is expecting a donation of 1.5 million Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) vaccines from the United States later this month and has ordered 20 million doses that will be delivered after October.
Neighbouring Indonesia, which has also heavily relied on Sinovac, said on Friday it would give the Moderna vaccine (MRNA.O) as boosters to medical workers. read more
- Charlottesville removes Confederate statue
- Investigating a building collapse
- Miami condo collapse death toll reaches 86
- S Africa arrests 27 over Zuma jailing protests
- US rebuffs Haiti troops request
- 8 killed in Mogadishu suicide bombing
- Biden presses Putin to act on ransomware attacks
- Garcetti picked as US ambassador to India
- On this German farm, cows are in charge. Or at least coequals
- Violence spreads to South Africa's economic hub in wake of ex-President Zuma jailing
- After years as a battleground, Iraqi city is lifted by investment boom
- In Sri Lanka, the government looks increasingly like a family firm
- Charlottesville removes Confederate statue at centre of deadly 2017 protest
- Confirmed death toll in Miami condo collapse reaches 86, mayor says
Most Read
- DU to hold admission exams for 7 colleges in October
- Messi and Argentina beat Brazil to win the Copa América
- Factory fire: Sajeeb Group boss Hashem, 7 others placed on 4-day remand
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Forget the Euros, Argentina v Brazil is weekend's big match
- Gas build-up in a meat store triggered Moghbazar blast: probe
- Bangladesh logs 185 new COVID deaths, 8,772 cases in a day
- Govt offices to continue work virtually in lockdown
- Australia reports first 2021 COVID-19 death, highest case number
- Hashem Foods fire: HC orders govt to ensure medical care for injured workers