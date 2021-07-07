Death toll in Miami condo collapse rises by 10 to 46 people
Published: 07 Jul 2021 10:46 PM BdST
Search and rescue workers recovered an additional 10 victims from the rubble of the collapsed Miami area condo, bringing the death toll to 46, officials said on Tuesday.
Search and rescue workers continued to sift through the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South building in warm, dry conditions as Tropical Storm Elsa battered western Florida on the opposite side of the state, moving further away from the site.
"The team continues to make progress in the areas of the pile that was inaccessible prior to the demolition," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a briefing.
She said that 94 people who may have been inside the building in Surfside when it partially collapsed on June 24 were still unaccounted for.
