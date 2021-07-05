Death toll rises to 27 as search resumes at Miami-area condominium collapse
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2021 10:33 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2021 10:33 PM BdST
Three more bodies were found in the debris of a partially collapsed Miami-area condominium on Monday, bringing the total confirmed dead to 27, after the remaining parts of the complex were demolished overnight.
The bodies were found after suspended search-and-rescue efforts resumed following the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, where many remain missing, authorities told Reuters.
At about 10:30 pm local time on Sunday, explosives brought down the rest of the partially collapsed 12-story building in Surfside that initially crumbled on June 24.
Video footage of the managed implosion showed the structure falling and throwing up plumes of smoke. Using a method called "energetic felling," crews employed small, strategically placed small explosives and relied on gravity to bring down the building in place, said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Search-and-rescue efforts had been called off during the demolition. Those efforts will resume as soon as it is deemed safe, Cava told reporters earlier on Sunday.
As of Monday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa was nearing Cuba with sustained winds peaking near 60 mph (100 kph) and was set to churn across the country on its way to Florida. It was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph), said Cuba's Meteorology Institute.
The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Ahead of the demolition, residents in nearby buildings were told they did not need to evacuate but were instructed to stay indoors and turn off air conditioning due to dust.
Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse. A 2018 engineering report found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries that include a grand jury examination.
All residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.
- Tajikistan mulls setting up camps for Afghan refugees
- Pentagon to soften blow of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
- 21 migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisia
- Afghan security retreat as Taliban advance
- Pope Francis Undergoes Colon Surgery
- Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals
- ‘Red cradles’ nurture China’s next generation of communist leaders
- Collapsed condo to be demolished as storm approaches
- Tajikistan mulls setting up camps for Afghan refugees: sources
- Pentagon seeks to soften blow of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Hundreds of Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
- At least 21 migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisia
- Pope Francis Undergoes Colon Surgery and Is Said to Be Doing Well
- Leaked memo raises Thai concern about Sinovac vaccine's efficacy
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh sets grim records: 9,964 virus cases and 164 deaths in a day
- Low-income people leaving Dhaka in the dark of the night amid virus lockdown
- Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Bangladesh Army gets Saiful Alam as quartermaster general; Tabrej Shams is new chief of DGFI
- Bangladesh lowers minimum age for COVID vaccines to 35 years
- Arrested for going out in lockdown, some are too poor to pay fines
- Globe Biotech workers allege assault while catching monkeys to trial COVID vaccine