At least 21 migrants die after boat sinks off Tunisia
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2021 06:31 PM BdST
At least 21 migrants died after the boat carrying them sank off the coast of Tunisia, a security official said, the second such disaster in two days in the region.
The coastguard recovered the bodies on Sunday off the port of Sfax, Colonel Houssem Jbebli from the National Guard said.
On Saturday, at least 43 migrants drowned and another 84 were rescued after a shipwreck off Tunisia's coastal community of Zarzis. Authorities said the migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy.
"As part of Tunisia's efforts to monitor borders, the coastguard managed to thwart 10 immigration operations in recent days and rescued 158 migrants," Jbebli added.
More stories
- Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals
- ‘Red cradles’ nurture China’s next generation of communist leaders
- Collapsed condo to be demolished as storm approaches
- Philippines' plane crash kills 47
- 4 dead as Cyprus forest fire rages
- Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town
- Trump holds rally in Florida
- Disunion haunts US on its 245th birthday
Recent Stories
- A diamond rush in South Africa, born of desperation and distrust
- Rescuers fight time, weather in Japan landslide; some 80 missing
- As secular peace effort stutters in Israel, religious mediators hope to step in
- After pressuring telecom firms, Myanmar's junta bans executives from leaving
- Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy
- ‘Red cradles’ nurture China’s next generation of communist leaders
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Bangladesh Army gets Saiful Alam as quartermaster general; Tabrej Shams is new chief of DGFI
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh logs record 153 COVID deaths in a day, 8,661 new cases
- Low-income people leaving Dhaka in the dark of the night amid virus lockdown
- Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Fruitful! Bangladesh gifts a truckload of mango to India
- Arrested for going out in lockdown, some are too poor to pay fines
- Globe Biotech workers allege assault while catching monkeys to trial COVID vaccine