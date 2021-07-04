Trump holds rally in Florida, across state from building disaster
>> Annie Karni, The New York Times
Published: 04 Jul 2021 09:49 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 09:49 AM BdST
Former President Donald Trump held a Fourth of July-themed rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Florida, across the state from where a tragedy has been unfolding for more than a week as firefighters, search dogs and emergency crews search for survivors in the collapse of a residential building just north of Miami Beach.
After a brief moment of silence for the victims and families of the tragedy as he took the stage, Trump quickly launched into a castigation of “cancel culture” and of the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
The political rally in the midst of a disaster that has horrified the nation became a topic of discussion among aides to the former president and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a Trump ally whose growing popularity with the former president’s supporters is becoming an increasing source of tension for both men, according to people familiar with their thinking.
After officials from the governor’s office surveyed the scene of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, Adrian Lukis, chief of staff to the governor, called Michael Glassner, a longtime Trump aide who is overseeing the Florida event, according to people familiar with the discussion. In a brief conversation, Lukis inquired whether the former president planned to continue with the event given the scale of the tragedy, two people said.
He was told there were no plans to reschedule.
A spokesperson for Trump, Liz Harrington, said that the rally in Sarasota was “3 1/2 hours away, approximately the same distance from Boston to New York, and will not impact any of the recovery efforts.”
She added that the former president “has instructed his team to collect relief aid for Surfside families both online and on-site at the Sarasota rally.
DeSantis, who met Thursday with President Joe Biden when the president visited the site of the disaster, originally wanted to attend the rally but no longer plans to do so, aides said.
“He spoke with President Trump, who agreed that it was the right decision, because the governor’s duty is to be in Surfside,” his press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said, adding, “Gov DeSantis would have gone to the rally in normal circumstances.”
In an interview with Newsmax ahead of the rally, Trump said he told DeSantis not to come. “I said you should stay there; this is not that important for you,” he said.
The governor, an early supporter of Trump, has been eager to play down any perceived tension with the former president, who endorsed his campaign for governor in 2018 and could cause him a political headache if he turned against him.
“Gov DeSantis is focusing on his duties as governor and the tragedy in Surfside and has never suggested or requested that events planned in different parts of Florida — from the Stanley Cup Finals to President Trump’s rally — should be cancelled,” Pushaw said after the Washington Examiner reported that DeSantis had pointedly asked Trump to delay his rally.
The recent conversation between Lukis and Glassner was not the first time DeSantis’ staff had expressed reservations about the timing of Trump’s event. Before the condominium collapse, DeSantis’ office had suggested to the Trump team that the fall was better timing for a rally, given the perils of hurricane season in Florida, two people familiar with the conversation said.
Trump ignored the suggestion. Shut out of Facebook and Twitter, Trump has been eager for an outlet to have his voice heard and has been chomping at the bit to return to the rally stage, aides said.
DeSantis is seen as a top-tier Republican presidential candidate for 2024, and may end up in a political collision with the former president, who has hinted that he is considering another try for the White House.
People close to Trump said he had become mildly suspicious of a supposed ally. He has grilled multiple advisers and friends, asking “what’s Ron doing,” after hearing rumours at Mar-a-Lago that DeSantis had been courting donors for a potential presidential run of his own. He has asked aides their opinion of a Western Conservative Summit presidential straw poll for 2024 Republican presidential candidates, an unscientific online poll that showed DeSantis beating Trump.
And in a comment intended to prove his dominance over both DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, he has floated DeSantis as a potential No. 2 on his ticket should he run again.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Trump holds rally in Florida
- Disunion haunts US on its 245th birthday
- The relics of America’s war in Afghanistan
- 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia
- 9 arrested in militia group stand off with police in US
- Russian warplanes practise bombing in Black Sea
- When to end search for any Florida condo survivors
- US leaves its last Afghan base
- Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides, 20 missing
- Trump holds rally in Florida, across state from building disaster
- UN warns of worsening famine, more clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm
- 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as US quits Bagram
- Progress on COVID and economy under Biden, but disunion haunts US on its 245th birthday
Most Read
- Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, will ‘remain devoted parents’ to son Azad
- Bangladesh logs 134 COVID deaths, 6,214 cases in a day
- Worried relatives crowd court as police arrest hundreds for going out in lockdown
- India ships first consignment of coal to Bangladesh for Rampal Power Plant
- Bangladesh MPs slam health minister, call for resignation
- New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
- Foul smell hits passers-by in Moghbazar days after building collapse
- A shot in the arm: Bangladesh vaccine crisis eases with arrival of 4.5m doses
- Are masks a new signifier of social class?
- Dhaka streets mostly empty on second day of stringent lockdown