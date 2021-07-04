Military plane crashes in Philippines, at least 40 rescued
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2021 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 12:09 PM BdST
A military plane crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, and the army chief said at least 40 people had been rescued from the aircraft that media reported was carrying 85 people.
The C-130 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force had a mishap on landing on the island of Jolo, the air force said in a statement.
"Rescue efforts are ongoing," it said.
A picture published by ABS-CBN News on Twitter showed smoke and flames pouring from the broken fuselage.
The AFP news agency said the plane had been carrying 85 people, citing the army chief.
Armed forces chief Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people had been rescued from the crashed plane and were now being treated.
More stories
- Trump holds rally in Florida
- Disunion haunts US on its 245th birthday
- The relics of America’s war in Afghanistan
- 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia
- 9 arrested in militia group stand off with police in US
- Russian warplanes practise bombing in Black Sea
- When to end search for any Florida condo survivors
- US leaves its last Afghan base
Recent Stories
- Japan resumes rescue work after deadly landslides, 20 missing
- Trump holds rally in Florida, across state from building disaster
- UN warns of worsening famine, more clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray
- Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm
- 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as US quits Bagram
- Progress on COVID and economy under Biden, but disunion haunts US on its 245th birthday
Opinion
Most Read
- Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce, will ‘remain devoted parents’ to son Azad
- Bangladesh logs 134 COVID deaths, 6,214 cases in a day
- Worried relatives crowd court as police arrest hundreds for going out in lockdown
- India ships first consignment of coal to Bangladesh for Rampal Power Plant
- Bangladesh MPs slam health minister, call for resignation
- New Saudi airline plan takes aim at Emirates, Qatar Airways
- Foul smell hits passers-by in Moghbazar days after building collapse
- A shot in the arm: Bangladesh vaccine crisis eases with arrival of 4.5m doses
- Are masks a new signifier of social class?
- Dhaka streets mostly empty on second day of stringent lockdown