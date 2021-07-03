Nine arrested in armed militia group stand off with police near Boston
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jul 2021 11:02 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2021 11:02 PM BdST
Nine heavily armed, self-professed militia members were arrested near Boston early Saturday, ending an overnight stand off that shut down a major US Interstate at the start of the Independence holiday.
The group, identified by multiple media outlets including WBZ Boston, a CBS affiliate, are members of the "Rise of the Moors", a group that does not recognise American laws, but professes to be peaceful.
Two of the men were taken into custody early in the morning, as officers negotiated with the leaders, seeking their peaceful surrender. All remaining suspects have been taken into custody after 10 am, police said in a statement, and the Interstate has reopened.
No shots have been reported fired, and no injuries were reported.
It started about 1 am when a state trooper saw two cars stopped in a breakdown lane with groups of men armed with rifles and pistols standing around, police said.
The group, whose self-professed leader told police that the men were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for some "training", scattered into the nearby woods off Interstate 95 after police asked for their identification and gun permits.
Police closed the highway near Wakefield, about 14 miles north of Boston, and asked local residents to "shelter in place".
Massachusetts State Police vehicles block Route 95 after an armed standoff between 8 to 10 militia members and police forced the closure of the US interstate highway, in Wakefield, Massachusetts, US July 3, 2021. Massachusetts State Police/Handout via REUTERS.
"The self-professed leader wants it very much known that their ideology is not anti-government," Mason said, but added that police do not know what their ideology is.
"But the quick, down and dirty observation (is that) their actions have had a significant impact on the motoring public, particularly given that this is a holiday weekend."
