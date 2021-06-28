Belarus tells EU envoy to go, withdraws migration help in sanctions row
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jun 2021 11:18 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 11:18 PM BdST
Belarus on Monday told the European Union's representative in Minsk to return to Brussels for consultations and said it would stop helping the 27-nation bloc combat illegal migration as retaliation against EU sanctions.
The EU last week imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus targeting its main export industries and access to finance over its interception of a Ryanair flight last month.
Belarusian authorities intercepted the flight, from Athens to Vilnius, on May 23 and arrested dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega who were on board, sparking international outrage.
The Belarusian foreign ministry set out its response to the EU sanctions on Monday and said it was recalling its own permanent representative to Brussels for consultations.
It announced an entry ban on EU officials responsible for the sanctions and said it was working on economic retaliatory measures against the bloc.
"We hope that EU officials and those from its member states are aware of the damage and futility of using a forceful approach in their relations with Belarus," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Belarus was suspending its participation in the EU's Eastern Partnership, a policy initiative that aims to deepen the EU's ties with neighbouring former communist countries.
Belarus said it would also suspend a readmission agreement with the European Union, which defines the procedures to readmit people who illegally cross the joint border.
"(This will)...negatively affect cooperation with the European Union in the illegal migration and organised crimes spheres," the statement said.
- Freed US journo was ‘tortured’ in Myanmar
- Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport
- EU countries approve landmark climate change law
- Behind China’s takeover of Hong Kong
- Russian mercenaries drive war crimes in Africa
- US carries out air strikes against militia in Iraq, Syria
- YouTube takes down Xinjiang videos
- India COVID-19 cases rise by 50,040
- Ukraine, US to start Black Sea military drills despite Russian protest
- Gaza reconstruction clouded by dispute over Israelis held by Hamas
- Separated from her daughters in US, Honduran mom parents from her smartphone
- Hong Kong police arrest former Apple Daily journalist at airport: media
- Hope for survivors is quickly fading at collapsed Florida condo
- Britain on course to lift COVID restrictions on July 19, Johnson says
Most Read
- At least 7 die in Moghbazar building collapse after explosion
- No ‘movement passes’ for upcoming lockdown
- 'I was deafened. I had no idea what to do': witnesses recount Moghbazar blast
- 'I don't have anyone else': Man tormented by loss of wife, infant daughter in Moghbazar blast
- Public transport is suspended and malls are closed. But Dhaka roads are still busy
- Bangladesh posts record 8,364 virus cases in a day, another 104 die
- Fire Service opens probe into Moghbazar building explosion
- At least 400 victims of Moghbazar blast treated in five hospitals
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Court freezes bank accounts of ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon, family in ACC probe