UK's former finance minister Javid appointed as health minister

   

Published: 27 Jun 2021 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 05:29 PM BdST

British former finance minister Sajid Javid will replace Matt Hancock as the country's health minister, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Saturday.

Javid resigned as finance minister last year after he refused to fire his political advisers as demanded by Johnson.

