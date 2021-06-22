UN agency says 41m on verge of famine
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jun 2021 10:47 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jun 2021 10:47 PM BdST
Some 41 million people worldwide are at at imminent risk of famine, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday, saying soaring prices for basic foods were compounding existing pressures on food security.
Another half a million are already experiencing famine-like conditions, said the WFP’s Executive Director David Beasley.
"We now have four countries where famine-like conditions are present. Meanwhile 41 million people are literally knocking on famine's door," he said.
The WFP, which is funded entirely by voluntary donations, said it needs to raise $6 billion immediately to reach those at risk, in 43 countries.
"We need funding and we need it now," said Beasley.
After declining for several decades, world hunger has been on the rise since 2016, driven by conflict and climate change.
In 2019, 27 million people were on the brink of famine, according to the WFP, but since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been added to the mix.
World food prices rose in May to their highest levels in a decade, UN figures show, with basics like cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar up a combined 40 percent versus year ago levels.
Currency depreciation in countries like Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe is adding to these pressures and driving prices even higher, stoking food insecurity.
Famine-like conditions are present this year in Ethiopia, Madagascar, South Sudan and Yemen, as well as in pockets of Nigeria and Burkina Faso.
But Beasley warned against "debating numbers to death" as happened in Somalia in 2011 when 130,000 people - half the eventual toll from starvation - had already died by the time famine was declared.
The WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year, says around 9 percent of the world's population, equivalent to nearly 690 million people, go to bed hungry each night.
- Qin set to be named China's new ambassador to US
- More than 8,500 children used as soldiers in 2020: UN
- Belarus faces expanded EU, US sanctions
- Duterte threatens jail people refusing vaccine
- UN Afghanistan envoy warns of Taliban offensive
- US sanctions Belarus over rights abuses
- President-elect Raisi rules out meeting Biden
- Iran accuses US of election meddling
- Taliban launch major offensives in northern Afghanistan
- Let's talk, says Spain, as jailed Catalan separatists pardoned
- Taliban enter key cities in Afghanistan’s north after swift offensive
- UN Afghanistan envoy warns of Taliban offensive
- Philippines' Duterte threatens those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine with jail
- Many parts of the US needed persuading to get vaccinated. Not South Texas
Most Read
- Bangladesh seals off districts around Dhaka to stem the coronavirus spread
- Long-haul bus services from Dhaka suspended during lockdown
- Dhaka hospitals see spike in COVID-19 patients as pandemic worsens
- Long-haul buses barred from Dhaka amid lockdown in nearby districts
- Bangladesh announces stricter restrictions in 7 districts as COVID cases spike
- Bangladesh reports 4,846 new COVID cases, 76 deaths in a day
- Mohiuddin Ahmed, founder of leading publisher UPL, dies at 77
- Police arrest nine human trafficking suspects tied to Omi
- Lighter cargo ship capsizes after colliding with tanker on Karnaphuli
- 71% slum dwellers in Dhaka, 55% in Chattogram have coronavirus antibodies: icddr,b