New US envoy for North Korea looks forward to 'positive response' on dialogue
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jun 2021 11:36 AM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 11:36 AM BdST
The United States' new top envoy for North Korea said on Monday in Seoul that he looks forward to a "positive response soon" on dialogue from North Korea.
US special representative for North Korea Sung Kim is in South Korea for a five-day visit, amid an impasse in denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang, with no word of any planned efforts to contact the North.
"We continue to hope that the DPRK will response positively for our outreach and our offer to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions," Kim said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.
Kim arrived on Saturday, a day after North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong urged preparation for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, particularly the latter.
"We will be prepared for either, because you know, we are still waiting to hear back from Pyongyang for a meeting," Sung Kim said. "Hopefully dialogue indicates that we will get a positive response soon."
In the meantime, the United States will continue to enforce UN Security Council resolutions that have imposed sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons programme and urge other countries to do the same, Kim said.
Kim, who doubles as ambassador to Indonesia, had back-to-back meetings with South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, as well as a trilateral session involving his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi.
Noh said he and Kim discussed ways to cooperate and facilitate the "prompt" resumption of dialogue with North Korea.
Noh and Funakoshi were also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting to discuss North Korea.
Kim's appointment came after US President Joe Biden's administration conducted a review of North Korea policy that concluded the United States would seek to find "calibrated and practical" ways of inducing Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
The United States said on Sunday it saw Kim's comments as an "interesting signal," but added that Washington was still waiting for direct communication from Pyongyang to start any talks relating to denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.
- Soviets once denied an anthrax leak
- In the New Hong Kong, booksellers walk a fine line
- Myanmar junta leader leaves for Russia conference
- Iran, world powers adjourn nuclear talks
- Pope appeals Myanmar for humanitarian corridors
- Biden warns of viant’s threat
- Taliban say committed to Afghan peace talks
- Bennett warns against nuke talks with Iran
- New US envoy for North Korea looks forward to 'positive response' on dialogue
- Soviets once denied an anthrax leak. US scientists backed the story
- Adviser to jailed HK tycoon Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut within days
- In Indonesian banking, rise in religious conservatism ripples across sector
- Desperate for COVID care, unauthorised immigrants resort to unproven drugs
- Biden to meet with Afghan President Ghani as violence surges
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Bangladesh reports 82 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 weeks
- Three doctors charged with negligence in the death of another physician
- Health DG draws flak from parliamentary panel for missing meeting on COVID crisis
- Bangladesh armed forces must always be ready to tackle any disaster: Hasina
- Bangladesh to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses on Monday
- Khulna to enter 'strict' weeklong lockdown as COVID cases spiral
- Minister Mannan bemoans 'friend' Momen's role in establishing railway route in Sunamganj
- COVID cases surge in Jashore villages as new virus wave spreads to remote areas
- Bangladesh provides houses for another 53,000 homeless families