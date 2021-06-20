Israel’s Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran’s ‘hangmen regime’
Published: 20 Jun 2021 04:40 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 04:40 PM BdST
Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a “regime of brutal hangmen” with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal.
Raisi, who is under US sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected on Saturday in Iran's presidential election after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions. read more
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, convening his first televised cabinet session since taking office last week, described Raisi's ascent as enabled by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rather than by a free and popular vote.
"Raisi's election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement, and understand who they are doing business with," said Bennett in a statement he read out first in Hebrew and then in English.
"A regime of brutal hangmen must never be allowed to have weapons of mass-destruction," he said. "Israel's position will not change on this."
Raisi has never publicly addressed allegations around his role in what Washington and rights groups have called the extrajudicial executions of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
Bennett, a nationalist atop of a cross-partisan coalition, has hewed to the opposition of his conservative predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, to the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, whose caps on projects with bomb-making potential Israel deemed too lax.
The former US administration of Donald Trump agreed with Israel and quit the deal. Current President Joe Biden wants a US return to the deal. Iran denies seeking nuclear weaponry.
- Biden warns of viant’s threat
- Taliban say committed to Afghan peace talks
- Liberian rebel sentenced in Switzerland for war crimes
- Nike focuses on track, field as trials begin
- Praise and disdain for Iran's new president
- EU recommends opening to Americans
- Actor Blanchett sees pandemic as chance for reflection on plight of refugees
- 2 children out walking get caught between a gunman and his target
- Taliban say committed to Afghan peace talks, want 'genuine Islamic system'
- Biden’s bet: Iranian hard-liner may be best path to restoring nuclear deal
- Iran’s system keeps its grip, despite the chaos (or because of it)
- Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules
- Cheers and quiet reflection as US crowds mark Juneteenth
- As Iran veers right, ties with Gulf Arabs may hinge on nuclear pact
Most Read
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count
- Time to focus on ‘Bangladesh Model’, writes Radwan Mujib
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- 2 children out walking get caught between a gunman and his target
- Bangladesh arrests four with links to illegal bitcoin trading
- Preacher Abu Taw Haa Adnan stayed at Gaibandha home for eight days: police
- Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide
- 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes