Under COVID vaccine swap, Israel to send 1 million doses to Palestinians
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2021 11:48 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 11:48 PM BdST
Israel will send at least 1 million soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Palestinian Authority (PA) under a deal to share shots, after being urged to do more to ensure Palestinian access to vaccinations as it inoculated its own citizens at world-leading speed.
Under the terms of the deal, first announced on Friday by the office of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the PA agreed to give Israel a reciprocal number of Pfizer-BioNTech doses from one of its own shipments due to arrive later this year.
Confirming the agreement, the PA health ministry said in a statement it was Pfizer (PFE.N) that initially offered the exchange and that "it was approved in order to speed up the vaccination process" in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Rights groups have criticised Israel for not doing more to ensure Palestinian access to doses in territory it captured in a 1967 war.
Israeli officials have argued that under the Oslo peace accords, the PA health ministry is responsible for vaccinating people in Gaza and parts of the West Bank where it has limited self-rule.
Criticising the dose-sharing deal, Physicians for Human Rights Israel said on Twitter: "It is highly doubtful that the PA will be able to use all the vaccines, as they are about to expire."
The deal was among initial policy moves towards the Palestinians by Bennett, who was sworn in on Sunday and replaced veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu. read more
"Israel will transfer to the Palestinian Authority 1-1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine," a joint statement from Bennett's office and the health and defence ministries said.
The Pfizer-BioNTech doses earmarked for transfer "will expire soon", the statement said, and they were "approved in light of the fact that Israel's vaccine stock meets its needs today". The statement did not give their exact expiration date.
An initial 100,000 doses were transferred on Friday, Israeli officials said.
A PA health ministry source said the Palestinians expect to receive a shipment of Pfizer doses in August or September. The Israeli statement said Israel would receive reciprocal doses from the PA in September or October.
Around 55% of eligible Israelis are fully vaccinated - a coverage rate largely unchanged by this month's expansion of eligibility to include 12- to 15-year-olds.
Some 30% of eligible Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, home to a combined 5.2 million people, have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Palestinian officials.
According to a poll released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 40% of Palestinians are willing to take the vaccine once it is available, while 35% say they and their families are not willing to get vaccinated.
The Palestinians have received vaccine doses from Israel, Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.
- Guterres named as UN chief for second term
- UN chief urges General Assembly to act on Myanmar
- COVID: Israel to send soon-to-expire doses to Palestinians
- Number of people forced to flee homes rises in pandemic
- Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
- Maldives lured tourists back. Now it needs nurses
- Texas and California power grids pass heatwave test for now
- More than 80 students abducted in attack on Nigerian school
- UN chief urges General Assembly to act on Myanmar
- Under COVID vaccine swap, Israel to send 1 million doses to Palestinians
- UN chief Guterres appointed for second term
- Texas and California power grids pass heatwave test for now
- Amid pandemic, number of people forced to flee homes has risen, says UN
- Policeman killed, more than 80 students abducted in attack on Nigerian school
Most Read
- 'Missing' Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa returns home
- Two held after Tk 37m 'vanishes' from Dhaka Bank vault
- Three dead after bus rams car in Cumilla
- A pill to treat COVID? The US is betting on it
- Bangladesh's COVID cases rise by 3,883, another 54 die
- Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Islamic preacher Taw Haa ‘hid in Gaibandha for personal reasons’, police say
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury freed from jail after two and a half months
- Underground trains are expected to transport passengers in Dhaka in 2026