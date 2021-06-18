Policeman killed, more than 80 students abducted in attack on Nigerian school
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2021 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 05:02 PM BdST
Gunmen killed a police officer and kidnapped at least 80 students and five teachers from a school in the Nigerian state of Kebbi, police, residents and a teacher said.
The attack is the third mass kidnapping in three weeks in northwest Nigeria, which have authorities have attributed to armed bandits seeking ransom payments.
Usman Aliyu, a teacher at the school, said the gunmen took more than 80 students, most of them girls.
"They killed one of the (police officers), broke through the gate and went straight to the students' classes," he told Reuters.
Kebbi State police spokesman Nafiu Abubakar, said the gunmen killed one officer during an exchange and also shot a student, who was receiving medical treatment.
Police late on Thursday had not released the number of students missing, and a spokesman for the Kebbi state governor said they were conducting a tally of the missing.
The attack took place at a federal government college in the remote town of Birnin Yauri. Abubakar said security forces were searching a nearby forest for the abducted students and teachers.
Atiku Aboki, a resident who went to the school shortly after the gunfire stopped, said he saw a scene of panic and confusion as people searched for their children.
"When we got there we saw students crying, teachers crying, everyone is sympathising with people," he said by telephone.
"Everyone was confused. Then my brother called me (to say) that his two children have not been seen and (we) don't know if they are among the kidnapped."
Bandits seeking ransom have kidnapped more than 800 Nigerian students from their schools since December in a series of raids. Some have been freed while others remain missing.
The raids in the northwestern region are separate from Islamist insurgencies centred on the northeast, where the Boko Haram militant group made global headlines in 2014 when it abducted more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok.
- Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
- Maldives lured tourists back. Now it needs nurses
- US Congress revisits presidential powers as wars wind down
- Chinese apps could face subpoenas, bans in US
- A Biden trait shows stubborn optimism after Putin meeting
- N Korea gives $300,000 for Myanmar
- Myanmar war scatters tens of thousands to forests
- Buddhist goddess in Japan gets face mask
- Kim Jong Un says he’s ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with Biden
- The Maldives lured tourists back. Now it needs nurses
- New Zealand PM Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
- Chinese, Indian workers among 11 killed in Nepal floods, 25 missing
- Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order
- Iran election set to hand presidency to hardline judge
Most Read
- A pill to treat COVID? The US is betting on it
- 'Missing' Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa returns home
- Delta variant dominant, with 68% participants affected in small Dhaka study
- Underground trains are expected to transport passengers in Dhaka in 2026
- Bangladesh's COVID deaths rise by 63, the biggest single-day jump in six weeks
- Two held after Tk 37m 'vanishes' from Dhaka Bank vault
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Three dead after bus rams car in Cumilla
- Nasir Mahmood has ties to a club that accused actress Pori Moni of vandalism
- Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie