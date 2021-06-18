Amid pandemic, number of people forced to flee homes has risen, says UN
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jun 2021 07:48 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jun 2021 07:48 PM BdST
The number of people forced to flee their homes due to conflict, persecution and human rights abuses has doubled in the past decade to reach 82.4 million at the end of last year, the United Nations said on Friday.
"In the year of COVID, in a year in which movement was practically impossible for most of us... 3 million more people have been forcibly displaced," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Reuters.
Nearly 70% of those affected are from just five countries - Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar - according to the annual report on forced displacement by the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR.
"Trends have unfortunately continued. So if we had to work to update the figures... for the first six months of 2021, we will probably see a further increase from that 82.4 million," said Grandi. Around 42% of those displaced were children.
He said the increase in those uprooted from their homes was partly fuelled by new flashpoints, including northern Mozambique, West Africa's Sahel region, and Ethiopia's Tigray, along with flare-ups in long-running conflicts in Afghanistan and Somalia.
The United Nations is also preparing for a likely further displacement of civilians in Afghanistan after US and international troops leave the country in September, Grandi said earlier this week.
Amid a rise in populism and nationalism in global politics, Grandi called on world leaders to "stop demonising people" that are forced to move.
"To say that the only way to address this population flow is by building walls or pushing people back at sea is morally despicable or unspeakable. These are human beings," Grandi said. "Whatever the motive for the flight or for the movement human beings deserve full dignity like everybody else."
Former US President Donald Trump took a hardline approach on border security and immigration. Grandi, who recently visited Washington, praised new President Joe Biden's pledge to "restore a US asylum system that is both effective and humane."
"It's very important that that pledge is carried out," he said. "The attitude that I heard in Washington is people that are in need of international protection will be given international protection, but we must make the system more effective otherwise abuses will happen, numbers will skyrocket."
The UNHCR report found that in 2020 just 34,400 refugees were formally resettled globally - one-third of the previous year. They were resettled in the United States, Canada and Europe.
- Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
- Maldives lured tourists back. Now it needs nurses
- US Congress revisits presidential powers as wars wind down
- Chinese apps could face subpoenas, bans in US
- A Biden trait shows stubborn optimism after Putin meeting
- N Korea gives $300,000 for Myanmar
- Myanmar war scatters tens of thousands to forests
- Buddhist goddess in Japan gets face mask
- Policeman killed, more than 80 students abducted in attack on Nigerian school
- Kim Jong Un says he’s ready for ‘dialogue and confrontation’ with Biden
- The Maldives lured tourists back. Now it needs nurses
- New Zealand PM Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot
- Chinese, Indian workers among 11 killed in Nepal floods, 25 missing
- Chinese apps could face subpoenas or bans under Biden order
Most Read
- 'Missing' Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa returns home
- A pill to treat COVID? The US is betting on it
- Two held after Tk 37m 'vanishes' from Dhaka Bank vault
- Delta variant dominant, with 68% participants affected in small Dhaka study
- Underground trains are expected to transport passengers in Dhaka in 2026
- Pori Moni was carried out of Dhaka Boat Club, two hours after entry: police
- Three dead after bus rams car in Cumilla
- Bangladesh's COVID deaths rise by 63, the biggest single-day jump in six weeks
- Indian actor Vidya Balan challenges sexism in bureaucracy in her latest movie
- Nasir Mahmood has ties to a club that accused actress Pori Moni of vandalism