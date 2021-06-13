Thousands protest against Spain's possible pardons for jailed Catalan leaders
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2021 06:24 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2021 06:24 PM BdST
Thousands of Spaniards protested in Madrid on Sunday against government plans to pardon 12 Catalan politicians who were convicted over the region's failed independence bid in 2017, a move the demonstrators see as a threat to national unity.
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo gave the clearest indication yet that the pardons of the Catalan separatists were "close" in an interview published on Sunday with La Vanguardia newspaper, but the issue has bitterly divided Spaniards.
Around 63 percent of Spaniards oppose granting the pardons while some 25 percent backed it and about 6 percent were indifferent, according to a poll published on Sunday for niusdiario.es, an online newspaper.
"We should stop this now because for a pardon you must show contrition, and the separatists will not show that," Carlos Bandecha, 47, a businessman, said at the rally, where many protesters waved red and yellow national flags.
Opposition lawmakers from the conservative People's Party (PP), the far-right Vox party and the centrist Ciudadanos joined the rally in Madrid's central Plaza Colon.
Asked when Spain's centre-left government might approve the pardons, Calvo told Vanguardia: "Soon, they are close. After the Supreme Court report arrives, we will immediately follow up on them. They should arrive soon at the cabinet."
Spain's Supreme Court said in a non-binding report last month that it opposes potential government pardons for the Catalan separatist leaders.
It sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders in October 2019 to between nine and 13 years in jail on sedition charges for organising an unauthorised referendum on independence and issuing a short-lived unilateral declaration of independence.
Three others were convicted of disobedience but not jailed.
- Why the Mexico city metro collapsed
- Gas pipe blast kills 12 in China
- Small groups don't rule the world: China to G7
- G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
- 13 die in Syria artillery attacks
- Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade
- Myanmar ethnic armies accused over attacks
- People bid adieu to Muslim victims with Canadian flag draped coffins
- Thousands protest against Spain's possible pardons for jailed Catalan leaders
- Why the Mexico city metro collapsed
- Gas pipe explosion kills 12 in China
- China cautions G7: 'small' groups don't rule the world
- Syrian hospital hit in artillery attacks on Afrin, at least 13 killed
- In Myanmar, health care’s collapse takes its own toll
Most Read
- Denmark's Eriksen rushed to hospital after collapsing in Euro 2020 match
- Minister Mannan makes a U-turn, says bureaucracy is hindering development
- After Shakib apology and punishment, BCB digs deep into his DPL outburst
- G7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan
- Study finds Beta variant in 80% severe COVID cases at Ctg hospital in April, May
- Bangladeshi returnee from Syria was involved with terrorism in Indonesia: police
- Shakib slapped with 3-match suspension in DPL for behavioural misconduct
- How did the sex trafficking of 1,000 Dhaka girls go unnoticed?
- Bangladesh plans major facelift for its National Zoo in Dhaka
- What is a flying car? ‘Like Uber meets Tesla in the air’