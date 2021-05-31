UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2021 08:19 AM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 08:19 AM BdST
Britain plans to drop COVID-19 passports as a legal requirement for large events, The Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday.
The UK officials working on the review into COVID-19 status certificates believe there is no chance the law will be changed to mandate their use within the UK, the report added.
A government spokesman said in an emailed statement to Reuters that the COVID-19 vaccine certification review is still in process and no decision has yet been made.
There has been mounting concern over the prospect of vaccine certificates voiced by the UK's Conservative Party, as well as opposition lawmakers and civil rights groups. In April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also signalled the ethical issues posed by COVID-19 vaccine certification.
