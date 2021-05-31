Three-child policy: China lifts cap on births per family
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2021 02:12 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 03:02 PM BdST
China said on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.
Beijing scrapped its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit that failed to result in a sustained surge in births given the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities - a challenge that remains.
"To further optimise the birth policy, (China) will implement a one-married-couple-can-have-three-children policy," the official Xinhua news agency said in a report following a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
The policy change will come with "supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country's population structure, fulfilling the country's strategy of actively coping with an ageing population and maintaining the advantage, endowment of human resources", Xinhua said.
It did not specify the support measures.
"People are held back not by the two-children limit, but by the incredibly high costs of raising children in today's China. Housing, extracurricular activities, food, trips, and everything else add up quickly," Yifei Li, a sociologist at NYU Shanghai, told Reuters.
"Raising the limit itself is unlikely to tilt anyone’s calculus in a meaningful way, in my view," he said.
In a poll on Xinhua's Weibo account asking #AreYouReady for the three-child policy, about 29,000 of 31,000 respondents said they would “never think of it” while the remainder chose among the options: "I'm ready and very eager to do so", "it's on my agenda", or “I'm hesitating and there's lot to consider”.
The poll was later removed.
"I am willing to have three children if you give me 5 million yuan ($785,650)," one user posted.
Shares in birth- and fertility-related companies surged.
SLOWING GROWTH
Early this month, China's once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion. Data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on a par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.
China's politburo also said it would phase in delays in retirement ages, but did not provide any details.
Fines of 130,000 yuan ($20,440) were being imposed on people for having a third child as of late last year.
"I'm super happy," said Su Meizhen, a human resources manager in Beijing, who is pregnant with her third child.
"We won't have to pay the fine and we'll be able to get a hukou," she said, referring to the urban residence permit that enables families to receive benefits including sending their children to local public schools.
- US security agency spied on Merkel
- Israel coalition deal could sideline Netanyahu
- Tyre maker Goodyear faces labour abuse allegation in Malaysia
- 2 dead in Florida shooting
- US plans sanctions on Belarus officials
- Qatar sees no reason for normalising ties with Syria
- Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him
- Remains of 215 children found in Canada
- China announces three-child policy, in major policy shift
- Bangkok to ease some COVID-19 curbs despite rise in cases
- N Korea slams end to US guidelines limiting S Korea missile range
- US experts press China to allow inquiries into COVID'S origins
- 47 HK activists back in court on subversion charges after bail hearings ordeal
- Naftali Bennett: The right-wing millionaire who may end Netanyahu era
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to Jun 6
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- Two people in video of sexual assault on woman are ‘from Jashore’
- Panel flags 7 Bangladesh districts for stricter lockdown as virus cases spike
- Noor Chowdhury’s deportation ‘most important’ issue in Canada-Bangladesh ties: High Commissioner Khalilur
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Bangladesh reports 1,444 new virus cases, 34 deaths in a day
- Sylhet seals off 24 vulnerable buildings after earthquakes
- Six-storey building leans after Sylhet earthquakes
- National University gets Mashiur Rahman as new vice-chancellor