UK PM Johnson considered COVID-19 a 'scare story' like swine flu: Cummings
>> Reuters
Published: 26 May 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2021 04:37 PM BdST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considered COVID-19 to be a 'scare story' in February 2020, his former top aide Dominic Cummings told parliament on Wednesday.
"The basic thought was that in February the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story... he described it as the new swine flu," Cummings told lawmakers.
More stories
- Blinken pushes US support for rebuilding Gaza
- Biden will meet Putin in Geneva in mid-June
- Nations seek UN probe into Gaza conflict
- India's coronavirus infections ebb
- Blinken announces US aid to Gaza
- John Cena apologises to China for calling Taiwan a country
- Tensions over Mideast still boil on California campus
- Blinken pledges US support to rebuild Gaza, prevent return to war
Recent Stories
- UK failed 'disastrously' in COVID-19 crisis, PM Johnson's ex-chief adviser says
- Iraqi activism fights for survival amid murders and threats
- Maldives imposes strict curbs as COVID-19 cases spike
- EU partly to blame for Mediterranean migrant deaths: UN
- ‘On the ashes of tragedy’: Mixed emotions on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
- Muslim countries seek UN probe into possible crimes in Gaza conflict
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Cyclone Yaas threatens heavy rains, floods along Bangladesh coasts
- Yaas becomes ‘very severe’ cyclone, powering through Bay of Bengal
- Villages in eastern India inundated as cyclone Yaas moves inland
- Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka
- Palestinian envoy’s remarks on Bangladesh passport issue ‘irrelevant’, says Momen
- Bangladesh to buy 15m Sinopharm COVID vaccine doses from China
- When to watch a lunar eclipse and supermoon in late night skies
- COVID patient dies with black fungus symptoms in Dhaka
- With Cyclone Yaas 600km from Bangladesh coasts, humidity drives sizzling heat