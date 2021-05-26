Several people killed in rail yard shooting in San Jose, California

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis told reporters that there were "multiple fatalities" but that they would need time to say how many people were killed. The shooter was now dead, he said.

The shooting took place at a light rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority near the city's main airport and left "several people being treated," Mayor Sam Liccardo wrote on Twitter.

"The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated," Liccardo wrote.