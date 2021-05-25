Home > World

Latvia says it expels Belarusian ambassador

Published: 25 May 2021 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 25 May 2021 12:52 AM BdST

Latvia is expelling the Belarusian ambassador and all diplomats, a Latvian foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday

Belarus expelled all Latvian diplomats from the country on Monday, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Riga, as an international crisis deepened over the forced landing of a commercial flight in Minsk to arrest a dissident journalist.

