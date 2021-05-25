Biden will meet Putin in Geneva in mid-June

The meeting is expected to focus heavily on preventing nuclear escalation. Geneva was also the site of the 1985 summit between Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, and Ronald Reagan, also focused on the nuclear arms race.

But Biden is also expected to use the summit to raise the issues he talked about with Putin on the telephone recently, just before the United States announced a new series of financial sanctions against Russian officials and financial institutions.

Those include the prosecution and jailing of Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader that Putin’s intelligence services attempted to kill with a nerve agent. And Biden plans to focus on the rising tide of cyberattacks directed at the United States, starting with SolarWinds, a sophisticated entry into network management software used by most of the United States’ largest companies and by a range of government agencies and defence contractors.

Two weeks ago Biden said he would raise with Putin the more recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, which shut down nearly half the supply of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the East Coast. That attack arose from a criminal group, but Biden accused Russia of harboring the ransomware criminals.

For Biden, the encounter will come after two successive meetings with allies, first the Group of 7 allies — a group the Russians had been part of for several years when integration with the West seemed possible — and NATO allies. Biden will then travel from Brussels, where NATO is headquartered, to Geneva, where his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, met his Russian counterpart last weekend to plan the meeting of the two global adversaries.

For all the tensions, Biden has repeatedly said that the United States and Russia must find a way to have a “stable, predictable” relationship.

©2021 The New York Times Company