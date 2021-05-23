Boris Johnson faces legal bid to stop him from deleting messages about COVID decisions
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2021
A British legal group has launched a bid to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers from deleting WhatsApp messages and other communications that would shed light on how they took decisions during the pandemic.
If successful, ministers would be forced to start archiving conversations they have via text message to comply with their legal duty to make official business accessible to freedom of information requests, The Independent reported on Sunday.
A pre-action letter drawn up by the lawyers warns of “concern that ministers and officials are conducting government business via communication services such as text message, Signal and WhatsApp”.
Martha Dark, director of the legal group Foxglove, said that the government did not have the proper arrangements in place and was in “clear breach of the law”.
“We are in an unprecedented national emergency. All records relating to government business, including WhatsApp messages, text messages, Signal messages must be kept for consideration under the Public Records Act. There are no arrangements currently in place to ensure that happens,” she said.
“The only hope we have of holding power to account or even simply maintaining the historical record is transparency.”
MPs backing the legal action are concerned that the deletion of messages in which crucial decisions about lockdown were taken could make an eventual inquiry into government mistakes harder, according to the report.
“Recent weeks have exposed more fatal errors by the government, including the delay adding India to the red list which allowed the Indian variant to take root in the UK,” said Caroline Lucas, one of the MPs supporting the move for transparency.
“The inquiry must have full access to communications behind these decisions, including any relevant text messages between ministers and civil servants, to find out what lay behind them.
“Failure to do so would risk meaning vital evidence is missed and crucial lessons go unlearned.”
Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Twitter on Saturday that Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, according to Reuters.
Cummings’ comments came just days before he is due to give evidence to members of parliament about the government's handling of the pandemic.
Johnson, who has imposed three lockdowns during the pandemic, has hailed Britain's vaccination programme as a success, but the United Kingdom has one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls and it has suffered a deep economic slump.
