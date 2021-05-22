Quake in China's Yunnan province kills three, injures 28
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2021 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2021 06:33 PM BdST
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Yunnan province in southwestern China late on Friday, killing three people and injured 28, the Yunnan provincial government said on Saturday.
The quake hit at a depth of 8 km (5 miles) and was followed by aftershocks, according to data from China Earthquake Networks Center.
CCTV quoted authorities as saying the collapse of some roads along with landslides had cut some transportation lines, but electricity, telephones and internet were working.
CCTV said an emergency was declared and rescue operations were launched in Dali, a city of 134,000 people in Yunnan province about 24 km (15 miles) from the epicentre.
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake also struck Qinghai province in western China on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center reported. Authorities have not reported any casualties related to that quake.
