Total death toll from COVID-19 could be at least 6-8 million: WHO
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2021 05:55 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 05:55 PM BdST
At least 6-8 million people may have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic so far versus the World Health Organization's official toll of around 3.4 million, a WHO official said on Friday.
"...This number would truly be two to three times higher. So I think safely about 6 to 8 mill lion deaths could be an estimate on a cautionary note," said Samira Asma, WHO's Assistant Director-General in its data and analytics division at a virtual press briefing.
