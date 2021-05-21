Israel and Hamas edge close to a cease-fire
>>Patrick Kingsley, The New York Times
Published: 21 May 2021 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 02:35 AM BdST
Israel and Hamas appeared to be on the verge of a cease-fire to take effect Friday morning, after the Israeli security Cabinet voted to accept an Egyptian proposal for a truce, the Israeli government announced Thursday.
News of the Israeli decision came as the TV channel run by Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, reported that “a mutual and simultaneous cease-fire” had been agreed to, beginning at 2 a.m. Friday.
Since May 10, Hamas has fired rockets into Israel, and Israel has bombed targets in Gaza.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned that “that the reality on the ground will determine the continuation of the campaign.” Sirens sounded in Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip in the minutes after the Israeli announcement, indicating that militants were continuing to fire rockets.
There has been intensive mediation between Hamas and Israel, which do not talk to each other directly, by several nations amid growing international pressure to stop the fighting, and both sides have said this week that they were open to a cease-fire.
The Israeli aerial and artillery campaign has killed more than 200 people in Gaza, many of them civilians, and badly damaged the impoverished territory’s infrastructure, including the fresh water and sewer systems, the electrical grid, hospitals, schools and roads. The primary target has been Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels for moving fighters and munitions, and Israel has also sought to kill Hamas leaders and fighters.
More than 4,000 rockets have been fired at Israel from Gaza since May 10, killing 12 people.
Netanyahu met Thursday with his security Cabinet to review how far the military had gone in damaging Hamas, including destroying its network of tunnels and its arsenal of rockets and launchers. He and other Israeli officials had insisted that the bombardment of Gaza would continue as long as it took to safeguard Israeli security.
Diplomats from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations have mediated between the two sides.
The cease-fire announcement also followed behind-the-scenes pressure from the Biden administration.
It urged Netanyahu to agree to a cease-fire before international support for Israel evaporated, and it sent an envoy, Hady Amr, to meet in person with Israeli and Palestinian politicians this week. In a phone conversation Wednesday, President Joe Biden told Netanyahu that he “expected a significant deescalation” in hostilities soon.
©2021 The New York Times Company
