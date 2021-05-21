Hopes rise that Israel and Hamas could reach a cease-fire, and bombings ease

As the humanitarian situation for the 2 million people living in Gaza has grown more dire by the day, international pressure has mounted to find a way to end a cycle of violence in which civilians are bearing a heavy cost.

President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Wednesday, telling the Israeli leader that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” administration officials said.

At a special meeting of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Secretary-General António Guterres called for a halt to the bloodshed and destruction.

“The fighting must stop immediately,” he said. “I appeal to all parties to cease hostilities now and I reiterate my call on all sides for an immediate cease-fire.”

Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, met with Netanyahu on Thursday and also pressed for peace.

Friends and relatives prepare for the funeral of a man in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, who was killed during Israeli strikes on an apartment building overnight. Ten days into the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict, diplomatic efforts to end the devastating violence gained urgency on Wednesday as a growing chorus of international parties urged the Israeli military and Hamas militants to lay down their weapons. (Hosam Salem/The New York Times)

Since the start of the conflict 11 days ago, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 200 Palestinians, including over 60 children, according to the Gaza health ministry. The Israeli military said that more than 130 of those killed were combatants. Hamas rocket attacks have killed more than a dozen people in Israel, including two children, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas has launched more than 4,000 rockets at southern Israel — the vast majority shot down by Israeli defenses, falling short of their targets or landing in unpopulated areas. That steady onslaught appeared to slow overnight, with Israeli military officials recording 70 rockets between 7 pm and 7 am.

Israel has targeted around 1,000 sites in Gaza that it claims hold significant military value, according to Israeli military officials. However, the campaign has also caused widespread destruction of homes and critical infrastructure, displacing tens of thousands from their homes and causing dire shortages of water and medical supplies.

While the pace of the air assault eased overnight, Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes before dawn, sending fiery explosions and huge plumes of smoke into the night.

The continued fighting highlighted how fraught the final hours before any cease-fire deal can be — with the risk of miscalculations high and last-minute attempts to strike a blow derailing diplomatic efforts.

