Hopes rise that Israel and Hamas could reach a cease-fire, and bombings ease
>>Ronen Bergman, Marc Santora and Shashank Bengali, The New York Times
Published: 21 May 2021 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2021 12:15 AM BdST
The Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the barrage of rocket fire by Hamas into Israel eased overnight Thursday as senior officials on both sides privately expressed optimism that a cease-fire agreement could come by the weekend, according to a senior Israeli official familiar with the negotiations.
As the humanitarian situation for the 2 million people living in Gaza has grown more dire by the day, international pressure has mounted to find a way to end a cycle of violence in which civilians are bearing a heavy cost.
President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Wednesday, telling the Israeli leader that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire,” administration officials said.
At a special meeting of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Secretary-General António Guterres called for a halt to the bloodshed and destruction.
“The fighting must stop immediately,” he said. “I appeal to all parties to cease hostilities now and I reiterate my call on all sides for an immediate cease-fire.”
Germany’s foreign minister, Heiko Maas, met with Netanyahu on Thursday and also pressed for peace.
Friends and relatives prepare for the funeral of a man in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, who was killed during Israeli strikes on an apartment building overnight. Ten days into the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict, diplomatic efforts to end the devastating violence gained urgency on Wednesday as a growing chorus of international parties urged the Israeli military and Hamas militants to lay down their weapons. (Hosam Salem/The New York Times)
Hamas has launched more than 4,000 rockets at southern Israel — the vast majority shot down by Israeli defenses, falling short of their targets or landing in unpopulated areas. That steady onslaught appeared to slow overnight, with Israeli military officials recording 70 rockets between 7 pm and 7 am.
Israel has targeted around 1,000 sites in Gaza that it claims hold significant military value, according to Israeli military officials. However, the campaign has also caused widespread destruction of homes and critical infrastructure, displacing tens of thousands from their homes and causing dire shortages of water and medical supplies.
While the pace of the air assault eased overnight, Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes before dawn, sending fiery explosions and huge plumes of smoke into the night.
The continued fighting highlighted how fraught the final hours before any cease-fire deal can be — with the risk of miscalculations high and last-minute attempts to strike a blow derailing diplomatic efforts.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Israel, Hamas could reach a cease-fire
- UN chief Guterres calls Gaza ‘hell on earth’ for children
- China says US warship enters its territory
- Myanmar displaced shelter in camps
- Gaza conflict rages for 11th day
- BBC ‘fell short’ over Princess Diana interview
- Taiwan president negative for COVID
- Israel, Gaza vow to fight on
- China says US warship illegally enters its territory in S China Sea
- Despite ceasefire moves, Gaza conflict rages for 11th day
- BBC fell short over Princess Diana interview, Bashir 'deceitful': report
- Status of pregnancies outside marriage still unclear in UAE after law change
- Hungarian woman with COVID awakes from coma to find she's a mother
- Taiwan president negative for COVID-19 after scare at residence
Most Read
- Japanese firm to invest $25m to expand Bangladesh apparel business
- Former MP Awal arrested over Pallabi murder
- Decision on bail for Rozina Islam delayed to Sunday
- Massive medical bills leave families of COVID patients in deep debt in Bangladesh
- Police arrest four over connection with banned app Streamkar
- Two Rohingya girls rescued while fleeing Bhasan Char island in Noakhali
- Bangladesh reports 1,457 new virus cases, 36 deaths in a day
- These twins lived together. In COVID, they died together
- Bangladesh buying Sinopharm COVID vaccine from China on an emergency basis
- Journalist lied to get Princess Diana interview, BBC covered it up: report