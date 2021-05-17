India says 'minuscule' clotting cases after AstraZeneca vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 17 May 2021 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2021 07:36 PM BdST
India has found 26 suspected cases of bleeding and clotting among recipients of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday, describing the risk as "minuscule" out of the 164 million doses administered.
Some countries have suspended or restricted use of the shot over fears of possible side effects, though health experts have said its benefits outweigh the risks.
This is the first time India has reported any serious reaction to the use of the vaccine, branded locally as Covishield.
India's adverse events committee reviewed 498 instances of serious and severe side effects following the injection of the shot, the ministry said, 26 of which were potentially "thromboembolic" - meaning the formation of a clot in a blood vessel that might break loose and plug another vessel.
The ministry said the rate of these events in India was about 0.61 per million doses, much lower than Britain's 4 and Germany's 10.
"Bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are minuscule and in-line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions," the ministry said in a statement that cited data from the committee.
The vaccine "continues to have a definite positive benefit risk profile with tremendous potential to prevent infections and reduce deaths due to COVID-19", it said.
The ministry did not give details on the nature of the clots.
The committee found no clot-related reactions after the use of domestically developed Covaxin vaccine, of which nearly 19 million doses have been given in India.
- Israel launches dozens of strikes in Gaza
- Myanmar's Miss Universe contestant pleads ‘people dying’
- India says 'minuscule' clotting cases after AstraZeneca vaccine
- G7 urged to donate 'emergency' vaccine supplies
- A desperate India falls prey to COVID scammers
- Pandemic refugees at the US border
- US 'ready to help' Israel, Palestinians
- Gaza girl survives Israeli strike
- Singapore warns children susceptible to virus variants, shuts schools
- Grief mounts as efforts to ease Israel-Hamas fight falter
- Free at last to hug and party: UK reopens for business
- At Miss Universe pageant, Myanmar's contestant pleads "our people are dying"
- Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week
- G7 urged to donate 'emergency' supplies to vaccine-sharing scheme
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Bank officer arrested for ‘attempting to rape ex-girlfriend’ in Chattogram
- Six returnees found with Indian virus variant: IEDCR
- Long before divorce, Bill Gates had reputation for questionable behaviour
- Bangladesh says it has not approved Sinopharm vaccine production by local firm
- Bangladesh logs 698 new virus cases, death count rises by 32 in a day
- Where do young people get news in the midst of social media chatter?
- Did over 10m people leave Dhaka to celebrate Eid amid lockdown?