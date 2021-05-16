Netanyahu says attack on Gaza high-rise building was legitimate
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2021 10:28 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 10:28 PM BdST
The high-rise building in Gaza hit by an Israeli airstrike this weekend housed a Palestinian 'terrorist' group's intelligence office as well as offices for the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.
There was "an intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organisation housed in that building that plots and organises terror attacks against Israeli civilians so it's a perfectly legitimate target," Netanyahu told CBS' "Face the Nation" programme.
He said the information regarding Saturday's attack had been shared with US authorities.
More stories
- S Arabia condemns Israel's violations of Palestinian rights
- Singapore reports highest virus cases in months
- Israel air strikes kill 26 Palestinians
- Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home
- Myanmar army battles anti-coup rebels
- Afghans risk travel for Eid amid fragile cease-fire
- Bodies of COVID victims dumped in India's Ganges: govt document
- Abbas gets his first phone call from Biden amid Gaza conflict
Recent Stories
- Netanyahu says attack on Gaza high-rise building was legitimate
- Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's 'flagrant violations' of Palestinian rights
- Singapore reports 38 new local COVID-19 cases, highest in months
- Israel air strikes kill 26 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza
- Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack
- Afghans risk travel for Eid amid fragile cease-fire
Opinion
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to May 23, notice on Sunday
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week; old curbs remain unchanged
- Lines, tokens and money brokers: Myanmar's crumbling economy runs low on cash
- Israel bombs Hamas Gaza chief's home as fighting enters seventh day
- Coronavirus crisis drags down Padma Bridge work. Again
- Damon Weaver, child reporter who interviewed Obama, dies at 23
- Bangladesh logs 363 new virus cases, death toll rises by 25 in a day
- Bangladesh losing battle to save endangered vultures: breeding difficulty at zoo
- Bank officer arrested for ‘attempting to rape ex-girlfriend’ in Chattogram