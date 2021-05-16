Abbas gets his first phone call from Biden amid Israel-Gaza fighting
Published: 16 May 2021 12:14 AM BdST Updated: 16 May 2021 12:14 AM BdST
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received an "important" phone call on Saturday from US President Joe Biden, Abbas's spokesman said, the first call between the two leaders since Biden took office in January.
The conversation came amid heavy fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip. Biden dispatched an envoy to the region on Friday to help work for calm.
