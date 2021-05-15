Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike
>> Reuters
Published: 15 May 2021 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 15 May 2021 07:07 PM BdST
A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the US-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.
The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.
The Israeli military did not immediately provide comment on the incident.
The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike
- Myanmar army battles anti-coup rebels in northwest town
- Air strikes, rockets drag Israel-Gaza conflict into sixth day
- Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing 12, injuring hundreds
- In Israel’s rising violence, ripples from 1948
- With ICUs nearly full, Colombia surpasses 80,000 COVID-19 deaths
Opinion
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh plans to stretch lockdown as Eid exodus stokes fear of third COVID wave
- Bangladesh health services chief wants ‘dangerous’ return travel for Eid holidaymakers delayed to reduce COVID risks
- Bangladesh reports 261 new virus cases, lowest daily count in a year
- After posts trolling rock star James, singer Noble says his Facebook account is ‘hacked’
- Police arrest ex-MP Shajahan Chowdhury, a Jamaat leader, with ties to Hifazat violence
- Israel steps up attacks, firing artillery from Gaza’s border
- Lightning strike may have killed 18 wild elephants in India, officials say
- India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition