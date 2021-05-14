Muslims around world celebrate another Eid amid pandemic
Published: 14 May 2021 11:54 AM BdST
Updated: 14 May 2021 12:41 PM BdST
The coronavirus pandemic has upended the entire world. While the death toll from the disease continues to rise, Eid brings an opportunity for people across the world to celebrate and add a festive hue to the morbid tones of regular life.
-
Bosnian Muslim community celebrate Eid at the Bosniak American Islamic Center in Louisville, Kentucky, US May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Ah Simah, a Muslim woman, prays on her boat next to the Mekong River on Eid al-Fitr day, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as mosques are closed due to an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the month of Ramadan, in Rusholme, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manchester, Britain, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Muslims visit Coney Island amusement park after Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
The Awad, Palestinian family, gather after Eid prayer at the Guiding Light Islamic Centre in Louisville, Kentucky, US May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Muslim worshipers prepare to hold morning Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
A child carries a toy-gun after Eid prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, at the Darasalam garden in Mogadishu, Somalia May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
A Muslim faithful takes a selfie after performing the Eid prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, at the Masjid Noor Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
A Muslim faithful holds her daughter after performing Eid prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, outside the Jamia Mosque in Nairobi, Kenya May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
A Saudi family takes a selfie after performing Eid prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the King Abdulaziz Mosque, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Indonesian Muslims attend a mass prayer session at Gunung Labu field as Mount Kerinci Volcano is seen in the background during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in West Kayu Aro, Kerinci, Jambi province, Indonesia, May 13, 2021, in this photo. Antara Foto via REUTERS
-
A boy plays on a swing outside Al Sultan Hassan mosque after Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in old Cairo, Egypt May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Russian service members and cadets attend the morning prayers to celebrate Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in the Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
A clown plays with a young girl during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the compound that houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, amid Israel-Gaza fighting May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
An aerial view shows Albanian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the oldest Al-Masfi mosque, which was damaged during the war against Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Pakistani Muslims gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2021. REUTERS
-
Patul and Ayah Kutmah make sweets the day before Eid at their home in Louisville, Kentucky, US May 11, 2021. REUTERS